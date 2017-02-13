Nebraska lawmakers approve budget bil...

Nebraska lawmakers approve budget bill despite opposition

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

A proposal to balance the state's finances for the next five months has passed despite opposition in the Nebraska Legislature. Senators voted 42-3 Monday to send the measure to Gov. Pete Ricketts for approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16) Feb 9 kirton 5
News Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter... Jan 25 The Real Donald T... 8
News Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt... Jan 25 itsagazgazgazz 1
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Jan '17 pitsall 1
nebraska sucks (Jun '07) Jan '17 EFFOMAHA 2017 686
News UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima... Jan '17 Imagine That 1
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,039 • Total comments across all topics: 278,844,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC