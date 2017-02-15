Nebraska lawmaker calls for tightening child seat belt laws
Lawmakers have the responsibility to keep children safe on Nebraska's roads, a state senator told a legislative committee Monday. Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha presented three bills that would raise the age cutoff for car seats, increase penalties for drivers who don't make sure children are buckled up and require seat belts on school buses.
