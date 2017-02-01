Nebraska could join call for constitutional convention
Nebraska could join eight other Republican-dominated states calling for a convention of states to pass constitutional amendments limiting federal government power. Sen. Laura Ebke of Crete presented the proposal Wednesday to the Legislature's Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan 25
|The Real Donald T...
|9
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan 25
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan 6
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
|UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima...
|Jan 4
|Imagine That
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec '16
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK
|Dec '16
|non
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC