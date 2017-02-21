Nebraska could increase prison senten...

Nebraska could increase prison sentences for sex traffickers

11 hrs ago

Advocates for sex trafficking victims urged a Nebraska legislative committee on Thursday to support a bill that would create stiffer penalties for people who buy and sell sex in the state. Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln said her measure would send a strong message to people engaged in human trafficking.

