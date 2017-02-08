"Moonlight" Lead Andre Holland Says He's "Not Waiting on the Perfect Thing to Come Along"

A soccer ball that was taken aboard NASA's ill-fated Space Shuttle Challenger finally made it into space last week, 31 years after the shuttle exploded just ... - Only eight of the 78 attacks that appeared on a White House list of terrorist incidents over the past two years were committed by individuals from the sev... The group "Reform for Nebraska's Future" is planning another rally today at the Nebraska Capitol to discuss the burden of high property taxes. The group says, "Property tax... Kearney, Neb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.