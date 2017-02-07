Mobile children's museum to arrive during Nebraskaland Days
Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore announced Tuesday preliminary details of the Nebraska150 Celebration's largest project, "Truckin' Through Nebraska: A Mobile Children's Museum." Shore said the Mobile Children's Museum will provide a fun, hands-on learning experience for children who may not normally be able to easily access a children's museum.
