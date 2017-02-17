Middle school student accused of throwing 2x4 at presidential motorcade, officials say

At least 4 people died after a powerful storm pummeled Southern California on Friday night, flooding numerous roadways in Los Angeles and San Diego.In the She... -- A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the assassination of Kim Jong Un's half-brother. Malaysian police said the suspect, identifie... U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, the chairman of the Senate Banking Subcommittee on National Security and International Trade and Finance, wrote to President Trump's new National Trade... COLUMBUS, Ohio Tai Webster scored 17 points and Nebraska rallied in the last minute to edge Ohio State 58-57 on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.