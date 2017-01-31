Keystone XL pipeline opponents strategize fight in Nebraska
Almost 150 people met for two hours Monday at the O'Neill Community Center, just south of the proposed pipeline route. The meeting consisted of plans to stop, delay or reroute the pipeline.
