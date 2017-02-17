Keystone XL developer files pipeline application in Nebraska

A sign reading "Stop the TransCanada Pipeline" stands in a field near Bradshaw, Neb., along the Keystone XL pipeline route through the state. CREDIT: AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File TransCanada just took another step toward getting its beleaguered Keystone XL pipeline back on track: the oil company filed an application Thursday with a Nebraska agency for route approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.