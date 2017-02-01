Joseph Lewis Selects USC Football Over Nebraska On Signing Day
Five-star wide receiver Joseph Lewis selected USC football as his college destination on ESPN2 on Signing Day, picking the Trojans over Nebraska. The Trojans landed their second five-star commit for 2017 on Signing Day, with Joseph Lewis set to sign for USC.
