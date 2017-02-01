Joseph Lewis Selects USC Football Ove...

Joseph Lewis Selects USC Football Over Nebraska On Signing Day

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reign of Troy

Five-star wide receiver Joseph Lewis selected USC football as his college destination on ESPN2 on Signing Day, picking the Trojans over Nebraska. The Trojans landed their second five-star commit for 2017 on Signing Day, with Joseph Lewis set to sign for USC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reign of Troy.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter... Jan 25 The Real Donald T... 9
News Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt... Jan 25 itsagazgazgazz 1
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Jan 8 pitsall 1
nebraska sucks (Jun '07) Jan 6 EFFOMAHA 2017 686
News UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima... Jan 4 Imagine That 1
News Your vote doesn't count Dec '16 Democrat Hero 21
Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK Dec '16 non 2
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,265 • Total comments across all topics: 278,474,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC