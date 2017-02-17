Jessica Taylor named to Deans' List

Jessica Taylor named to Deans' List

2 hrs ago

Jessica Taylor of Sterling has been named to the Deans' List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year. Taylor, a junior Biological Sciences major, was named to the Dean's List for the College of Arts and Sciences.

