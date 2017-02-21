I-80 closed three hours, reopened

Read more: North Platte Bulletin

Nebraska's Interstate 80 was closed in the Lincoln to Seward area for about three hours Friday due to snow, ice and blowing snow. I-80 closed around 1:30 p.m. and reopened around 4:30 p.m., Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Mike Meyer said.

