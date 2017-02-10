Husker Women Shine at Iowa State Classic
The Nebraska track and field team wrapped up two days of competition at the Iowa State Classic and the Tyson Invitational in Arkansas on Saturday. Jasmine Barge and Angela Mercurio had bright performances for the Huskers at Iowa State's Lied Recreation Center.
