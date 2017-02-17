Hunting accident reports at all-time ...

Hunting accident reports at all-time low in 2016

The three hunting accidents reported to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in 2016 were the fewest recorded in a year since the state began keeping track in 1958. None of the 2016 hunting incidents were fatal.

