Hundreds of protesters disrupt Nebraska Senator at talk in Lincoln, demand a meeting

12 hrs ago

Protesters with the group Betsy Riot carry signs outside a luncheon meeting of the Lincoln Independent Business Association, at which Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer was speaking Tuesday. A different group, "Indivisible Lincoln," called the protest to object to Fischer's willingness to speak to special interest groups but not with the general public.

