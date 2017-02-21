Hundreds of protesters disrupt Nebraska Senator at talk in Lincoln, demand a meeting
Protesters with the group Betsy Riot carry signs outside a luncheon meeting of the Lincoln Independent Business Association, at which Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer was speaking Tuesday. A different group, "Indivisible Lincoln," called the protest to object to Fischer's willingness to speak to special interest groups but not with the general public.
