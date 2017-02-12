Houchin Helps Huskers Defeat Iowa

Houchin Helps Huskers Defeat Iowa

The Power of Pink was with the 20th-ranked Nebraska women's gymnastics team, as they defeated No. 22 Iowa at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Sunday afternoon 196.825-195.725.

