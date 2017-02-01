Guy Thomas Stays With Nebraska Over Pittsburgh and Lousiville
Guy Thomas, who was flirting with Pittsburgh and Louisville, will stay with Nebraska and will be sending in his letter of intent to North Stadium. Thomas had been getting courted by not only Pitt and the Cards, but Maryland as well.
