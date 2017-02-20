Governor, AG, Broadcasters, Print Associations Join To Fight Opioid Abuse
State officials and members of the broadcast and print media want to give you a DOSE of REALITY when it comes to the misuse of opioids. The Dose of Reality campaign is supported by the Nebraska Broadcaster Association and the Nebraska Press Association who have both committed to partner in spreading the message of prevention across Nebraska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
