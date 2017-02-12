Fort Wayne prevails over Nebraska Oma...

Fort Wayne prevails over Nebraska Omaha 108-101 in OT

Mo Evans and Bryson Scott scored 25 points apiece as Fort Wayne prevailed over Nebraska Omaha 108-101 in overtime Saturday night. John Konchar added 20 points and 16 boards for the Mastodons .

