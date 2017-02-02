Former Nebraska justice to review Sen. Ernie Chambers residency case

A former Nebraska Supreme Court justice has been chosen to help investigate the claim that state Sen. Ernie Chambers doesn't live in the district he represents A former Nebraska Supreme Court justice has been chosen to help investigate the claim that state Sen. Ernie Chambers doesn't live in the district he represents. Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse announced Wednesday that a special committee has recruited former Justice William Connolly to serve as its legal counsel.

