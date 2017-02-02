Former Nebraska justice to review Sen...

Former Nebraska justice to review Sen. Ernie Chambers residency case

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

A former Nebraska Supreme Court justice has been chosen to help investigate the claim that state Sen. Ernie Chambers doesn't live in the district he represents A former Nebraska Supreme Court justice has been chosen to help investigate the claim that state Sen. Ernie Chambers doesn't live in the district he represents. Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse announced Wednesday that a special committee has recruited former Justice William Connolly to serve as its legal counsel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter... Jan 25 The Real Donald T... 9
News Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt... Jan 25 itsagazgazgazz 1
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Jan 8 pitsall 1
nebraska sucks (Jun '07) Jan 6 EFFOMAHA 2017 686
News UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima... Jan 4 Imagine That 1
News Your vote doesn't count Dec '16 Democrat Hero 21
Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK Dec '16 non 2
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,396 • Total comments across all topics: 278,503,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC