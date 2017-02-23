Fitbit Jumps 4%: Q4 Misses, Year Reve...

Fitbit Jumps 4%: Q4 Misses, Year Revenue, Profit View In-Line

10 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

In Q4, Fitbit sold 6.5 million connected health and fitness device. It had previously warned that demand for its products was weaker-than-expected over the holidays and that it was accordingly lowering its outlook and laying off 6% of its workforce.

