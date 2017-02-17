First unofficial Maid Marian, (and all-around great lady) Eunie...
Sherwood recently lost not only a woman who was willing to lend a hand to anyone in need but also the first unofficial Maid Marian for the Robin Hood Festival. Eunice "Eunie" Cochran Schiele passed away Feb. 9, 2017, at the Alzheimer's Memory Care Facility in Tualatin.
