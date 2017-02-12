Don Walton: University budget floor fight looms
We appear to be on course now toward a legislative floor fight over the University of Nebraska's state budget support for the coming two fiscal years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan 25
|The Real Donald T...
|9
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan 25
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
|UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima...
|Jan '17
|Imagine That
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec '16
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK
|Dec '16
|non
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC