Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
There are 1 comment on the The Hastings Tribune story from 6 hrs ago, titled Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach. In it, The Hastings Tribune reports that:
In 2013, the Senate passed a bipartisan -- do you remember that word? -- immigration reform bill that provided a pathway for undocumented immigrants to earn their way to citizenship.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,775
Location hidden
|
#1 2 hrs ago
immigration reform was illegal alien shamnesty another reward for invading,those on the right who supported it are rinos of no value.
time for all illegals to get out or be removed without ever getting a chance to come back legally.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|17 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Topix
|Feb 22
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|kirton
|5
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan '17
|The Real Donald T...
|8
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan '17
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC