Deputies arrest postal worker for identity theft
Deputies arrested 43-year-old Domonic Harris Monday after they say he used his position at the post office to steal people's identities and take out fraudulent credit cards. "He does work at a Lincoln post office, and we do believe that some of the information he was able to obtain was due to his employment there," said Deputy Ben Houchin.
