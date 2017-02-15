DC Moore Gallery at the Armory Show

DC Moore Gallery at the Armory Show

DC Moore Gallery's presentation at the Armory Show explores the compelling directions of contemporary abstraction through a selection of new paintings by Robert Kushner, Carrie Moyer, and Barbara Takenaga. Each of these artists creates visually stunning work that critically engages both the history of art and our contemporary culture.

