Dad gets four days in jail for choke-slamming teen sona s wrestling opponent

16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The 42-year-old father of a high school wrestler in Nebraska will spend a few days in jail next week for picking a fight with his son's opponent after a match last year, Hastings' KSNB-TV reported Friday . According to court records obtained by the news station, Stacey Micheel approached the 17-year-old Amherst High School student after he heard the student "talking crap" in a hallway following his son's defeat at a meet at Cambridge High School.

