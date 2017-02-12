Curtis ag college presents dairy prog...

Curtis ag college presents dairy program Feb. 21

29 min ago

A new college program aimed at dairy production in Nebraska will be outlined Feb. 21 at the Nebraska State Dairy Association convention in Columbus. The dairy production curriculum, which is slated to be offered this fall at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, will be summarized for dairy producers and industry leaders during the NSDA conference.

