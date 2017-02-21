Coach Johnson, Four Huskers Earn Conference Awards
The Great America Rifle Conference announced its annual award winners late Thursday night at its award banquet prior to the start of the conference championships. Four Huskers, along with Assistant Coach Rick Johnson Jr., were recognized for their efforts this season.
