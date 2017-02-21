Chambers renews attempt to ban mountain lion hunting
LB 448, proposed by Chambers, is a bill intended to remove the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's authority to establish hunting seasons for mountain lions. He tried, and failed, to pass such legislation in 2014 and 2016.
