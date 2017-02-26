Botched trial leads to $30 million judgment for Nebraska county that can't pay
It started with a murder, was followed by a botched trial and has ended with a small Nebraska county facing a $30 million judgment it can't possibly pay. Now the farmers and small-town residents of Gage County are on the brink of a rare public bankruptcy, and wondering about possibly selling off the county's road equipment, public buildings and few other assets to pay down the debt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|17 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Topix
|Feb 22
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|kirton
|5
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan '17
|The Real Donald T...
|8
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan '17
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC