Botched trial leads to $30 million judgment for Nebraska county that can't pay

It started with a murder, was followed by a botched trial and has ended with a small Nebraska county facing a $30 million judgment it can't possibly pay. Now the farmers and small-town residents of Gage County are on the brink of a rare public bankruptcy, and wondering about possibly selling off the county's road equipment, public buildings and few other assets to pay down the debt.

