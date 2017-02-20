Bill would change the way Nebraska's ag land will be evaluated
The bill, LB 338, was proposed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and introduced on his behalf by Sen. Lydia Brasch of Bancroft. The bill is called the Agricultural Evaluation Fairness Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|kirton
|5
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan 25
|The Real Donald T...
|8
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan 25
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
|UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima...
|Jan '17
|Imagine That
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC