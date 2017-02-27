Auto industry urges caution on Nebraska autonomous car bill
They testified Tuesday on a bill brought by Sen. Tyson Larson of O'Neill that would create provisions allowing for autonomous vehicles. Eleven states and the District of Columbia have similar laws, but most states don't govern self-driving cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Tue
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Topix
|Feb 22
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|kirton
|5
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan '17
|The Real Donald T...
|8
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan '17
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC