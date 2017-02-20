Assault suspect says fraternity made him take drugs
A 19-year-old charged with assaulting a woman with a knife at Creighton University over the weekend says he was forced to take drugs beforehand while trying to join a fraternity. Christopher Wheeler's attorney Matthew Burns said in court that the drug Wheeler took contributed to his erratic behavior.
