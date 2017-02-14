AARP: Against modifying Medicare
The American Association of Retired Persons will oppose any federal legislation to turn Medicare into a voucher system, whereby seniors would get a fixed amount of money to buy private health insurance. State Director Connie Benjamin said Tuesday if the vouchers fail to cover all their health care needs, they would have to pay the extra costs out of pocket.
North Platte Bulletin
