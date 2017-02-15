55 lbs of coke found when man is stop...

55 lbs of coke found when man is stopped by Nebraska cops

Talk about a major traffic violation! Cops find 55 lbs of cocaine with a street value of $750,000 in a Volvo truck Driver Gustavo Zamora was arrested after cops found 55 lbs of cocaine, worth $750,000, in his truck in Nebraska Nebraska's Lancaster County Sheriff's Office turned a routine traffic stop into a big-time drug bust on Sunday evening when deputies discovered 55 pounds of cocaine hidden inside a truck after pulling over a man for multiple traffic violations. Sheriff's deputies stopped the eastbound red 2006 Volvo semi-trailer truck while it was on Interstate 80, near Mile Marker 396, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, after witnessing multiple traffic violations.

