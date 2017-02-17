30 days, 2 bills passed: Nebraska session marred by gridlock
Nebraska lawmakers like to ridicule Washington for its gridlock and partisan bickering, insisting that East Coast politicians should learn the "Nebraska way" of seeking pragmatic, common-sense solutions. But despite having only a single, nonpartisan chamber, state senators have become so engrossed in an argument about debate rules that they have passed just two bills in a month, and there's no compromise in sight.
