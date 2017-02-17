30 days, 2 bills passed: Nebraska ses...

30 days, 2 bills passed: Nebraska session marred by gridlock

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Nebraska lawmakers like to ridicule Washington for its gridlock and partisan bickering, insisting that East Coast politicians should learn the "Nebraska way" of seeking pragmatic, common-sense solutions. But despite having only a single, nonpartisan chamber, state senators have become so engrossed in an argument about debate rules that they have passed just two bills in a month, and there's no compromise in sight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16) Feb 9 kirton 5
News Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter... Jan 25 The Real Donald T... 8
News Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt... Jan 25 itsagazgazgazz 1
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Jan '17 pitsall 1
nebraska sucks (Jun '07) Jan '17 EFFOMAHA 2017 686
News UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima... Jan '17 Imagine That 1
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,797 • Total comments across all topics: 278,948,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC