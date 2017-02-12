12 New Nominees For Nebraska Hall Of Fame
The World Herald reports one of them is pioneer aviator. Matthew Savidge, who built gliders and eventually a self-powered airplane with his six brothers near Ewing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan 25
|The Real Donald T...
|9
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan 25
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
|UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima...
|Jan '17
|Imagine That
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec '16
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK
|Dec '16
|non
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC