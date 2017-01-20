Yes! Judge Stomps Out Obama's Transge...

Yes! Judge Stomps Out Obama's Transgender Rule Piece By Piece

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Right Wing News

Gotta love those Texans! A federal judge in Texas has now blocked the provision in Obamacare that forces doctors to provide someone with 'transgender care'. That's going to tick Obama off his mandate, much like his legacy, is being shredded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK Dec 29 non 2
News Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e... Dec 10 commenters 91
nebraska sucks (Jun '07) Dec '16 james killer 685
News Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ... Nov '16 Brian_G 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 The Truth 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,621 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,509

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC