Yes! Judge Stomps Out Obama's Transgender Rule Piece By Piece
Gotta love those Texans! A federal judge in Texas has now blocked the provision in Obamacare that forces doctors to provide someone with 'transgender care'. That's going to tick Obama off his mandate, much like his legacy, is being shredded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK
|Dec 29
|non
|2
|Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e...
|Dec 10
|commenters
|91
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|james killer
|685
|Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ...
|Nov '16
|Brian_G
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC