Winter weather coming back to Central Nebraska
According to the National Weather Service, a storm system is continuing to organize over western Kansas and will move east across Kansas today, Tuesday, Jan. 24. Areas of freezing rain and sleet will develop over western Nebraska during the morning and change to snow through the morning and early afternoon. Periods of moderate to heavy snow is expected in the Sandhills this afternoon and evening.
