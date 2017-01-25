Whata s next for the Dakota Access, K...

Whata s next for the Dakota Access, Keystone XL pipelines?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

President Donald Trump's executive actions on the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines are aimed at turning the much-protested pipelines into reality. Here's a look at what may be next for the two pipelines: The $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to carry North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois is nearly complete, except for a stretch underneath Lake Oahe, a Missouri River reservoir in southern North Dakota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter... Wed The Real Donald T... 9
News Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt... Wed itsagazgazgazz 1
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Jan 8 pitsall 1
nebraska sucks (Jun '07) Jan 6 EFFOMAHA 2017 686
News UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima... Jan 4 Imagine That 1
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK Dec 29 non 2
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,289,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC