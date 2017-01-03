Trump Nominates Jay Clayton as Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman

Three people, including an infant, survived after a small plane crashed into a parked car near an airport runway in Wisconsin, according to authorities.A... -- American military advisers have at times entered the city of Mosul accompanying Iraqi forces fighting to retake the city from ISIS, a U.S. military spokesman ... The Nebraska Corn Board has joined Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture. The organization is a leading multi-stakeholder initiative that is working to u... In a Fort Kearney Conference double header match up last night, the Elwood girls and S-E-M boys each came away with a victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.