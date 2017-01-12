Thousands Rally for Immigrant Rights in DC

Roberts is a four-star player with a lot of potential coming into NU as an early enrol... -- Six NFL head coaching jobs opened up as the regular season wrapped up, and nearly all have been filled less than two weeks into the playoffs.The Los Angeles Rams... -- President-elect Donald Trump unleashed a Twitter attack on Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, after the lawmaker said he wouldn't attend Trump's inaug... -- With the Hollywood awards season upon us, the entertainment industry is getting inundated with "For Your Consideration" spots -- movie and TV studios' reminde... -- The iconic 146-year-old Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will hold its final performances in May as "The Greatest Show on Earth" comes to an end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.