The Latest: May to reveal UK plans on Brexit in formal paper
Britain's government must get parliamentary approval before starting the process of leaving the European Union, the Supreme Court ... . Gina Miller, the lead claimant in the legal fight to get Parliament to vote on whether the UK can start the process of leaving the EU, makes a statement outside the Supreme Court in London, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|5 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|9
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|13 hr
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan 6
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
|UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima...
|Jan 4
|Imagine That
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK
|Dec 29
|non
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC