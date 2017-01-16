The alt-right eats its own: Neo-Nazi podcaster "Mike...

Bad day for the Fourth Reich: Founder of popular alt-right blog The Right Stuff resigns after foes expose him Donald Trump hasn't even taken office yet, but the racist alt-right movement that has latched onto him is already showing signs that it's falling apart. The loosely knit group was shocked to the core Saturday night when one of its most influential leaders - a man known to his online followers as "Mike Enoch," a virulent racist and anti-Semite - was revealed to be a New York website developer named Mike Peinovich, who has said that his wife is Jewish.

