Speaker Ryan says Republicans will cut Planned Parenthood funding

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan criticized Planned Parenthood Thursday afternoon, saying Republicans will strip the organization's federal funding. President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland Suzanna de Baca said in a statement to Channel 8 Eyewitness News, "Defunding Planned Parenthood would set in motion a national health care crisis, as it would leave millions of people across the country without access to crucial care like routine cancer screenings, birth control, and STD testing," Nebraska State Senator Ben Sasse weighed in on the issue, saying in a statement, "I'm pro-life because I believe that every mother and every baby are worth protecting.

