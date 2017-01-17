Shop Across from White House to Sell Pro- and Anti-Trump Inauguration Swag

With just hours remaining until Michelle Obama goes from being first lady to mere mortal, she took to her social media accounts Wednesday to bid adieu to ... - An avalanche buried a mountain hotel in an earthquake-hit region of central Italy after a series of earthquakes shook the area Wednesday.Rescuers ar... WASHINGTON, D.C., January 18, 2017 - The following statement may be attributed to Zippy Duvall, President, American Farm Bureau Federation: "The nomination of former Ge... The Nebraska Men's Basketball team lost 67-66 at home to Ohio State Wednesday night. The Buckeyes made a wide open lay up off an inbounds pass with 0.6 seconds left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.