Several school districts cancel class...

Several school districts cancel classes in wake of storms

The storm system that glazed much of Nebraska and Iowa with ice has mostly left the states, but officials remain cautious about traveler safety even as dire weather warnings are lifted. Authorities say puddled water on untreated roads _ especially those in residential neighborhoods could have refrozen Monday night into Tuesday, leaving the roadways slippery.

