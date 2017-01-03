Ricketts Proposal Would Merge Nebraska Veterans Agencies
Ricketts unveiled the measure as one of his top priorities on Monday, saying it would serve veterans in a more efficient and effective manner. The legislation would combine the Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs and the state's Division of Veterans Homes, which operates under the Department of Health and Human Services.
