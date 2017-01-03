Ricketts Proposal Would Merge Nebrask...

Ricketts Proposal Would Merge Nebraska Veterans Agencies

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Ricketts unveiled the measure as one of his top priorities on Monday, saying it would serve veterans in a more efficient and effective manner. The legislation would combine the Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs and the state's Division of Veterans Homes, which operates under the Department of Health and Human Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Sun pitsall 1
nebraska sucks (Jun '07) Jan 6 EFFOMAHA 2017 686
News UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima... Jan 4 Imagine That 1
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK Dec 29 non 2
News Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e... Dec 10 commenters 91
News Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ... Nov '16 Brian_G 1
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,333 • Total comments across all topics: 277,768,055

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC