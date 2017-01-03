Republicans sweep nearly all Nebraska panel chairmanships
Conservative Republicans claimed nearly all of the Nebraska Legislature's leadership positions on Wednesday and tried to force through a change that could have made it harder for Democrats to win committee chairmanships in the future.
